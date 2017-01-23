U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal in Texas Voter ID Case

  • Jeff Kubina/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The U.S. Supreme Court is denying the State of Texas' appeal in case over the state's voter ID law.

The law required voters to show one of several approved forms of photo ID before they could vote. Lower courts had ruled the law, passed in 2011, had a discriminatory effect on minority voters. A judge ordered changes in the law for the 2016 election, including the option to sign a form saying you had a "reasonable impediment" to obtaining a photo ID and still being able to vote.

It may not be the end of the line for an appeal, though. In his remarks explaining the Supreme Court's decision not to take up the case, Chief Justice John Roberts said "the District Court has yet to enter a final remedial order. Petitioners may raise either or both issues again after entry of final judgment. The issues will be better suited for certiorari review at that time."

A judge in Corpus Christi is still weighing a final verdict and permanent changes in voting procedures.

You can read Roberts' remarks in the document below, starting on page seven. 

This is a developing story.

Voter ID

