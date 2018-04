On Saturday, the Pentagon identified the Army soldier killed in Syria this week. He was Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, 36, from Austin.

Dunbar was killed on March 30 when a roadside bomb blew up near his patrol vehicle in Manbij, Syria.

He was born in Minnesota, but graduated in 1999 from John B. Connally High School in Austin.

Dunbar had deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan six times since he joined the Army in 2005.