Uncovering Texas History, One Reel At A Time

By 40 minutes ago
  • Among the videos preserved at the Texas archive of the Moving Image is an open-call audition to cast the role of pop star Selena.
    Among the videos preserved at the Texas archive of the Moving Image is an open-call audition to cast the role of pop star Selena.
    Screenshot/Texas Archive of the Moving Image

From Texas Standard.

Many of us have a cabinet or a closet at home with a stack of homemade VHS tapes – or those little tapes that went into newer-model camcorders – or maybe even Super 8s on little plastic reels. What’s on them may be personally worth keeping. But in the age of Blu-ray and digital files, will you ever watch them again?

The Texas Archive of the Moving Image is a non-profit group marking 10 years of traveling the state to preserve all kinds of films and videos, whether they’re home movies or industrial or educational films. The only catch is that films they preserve must have something to do with Texas. They’ll digitize it and give you a copy, and they’ll also keep a copy for the archive.

Archive Founder and Executive Director Caroline Frick says her group wants to “write a different history of the state.”

As told in books, history is often about great men – they’re usually men – politics and wars. Frick says she wants to uncover history “one reel of 8 millimeter at a time.”

“You never know what you’ll uncover in those closets,” Frick says. “Granted, a lot of birthday parties. A lot of Christmas trees, presents. But then again, somebody walks in in Amarillo with a reel that just says ‘Selma.’ and it turns out it’s footage of the [civil rights] protests.”

Frick says an Amarillo tractor salesman happened to be in Selma, Alabama during the protests in 1965 that culminated in “Bloody Sunday.” Frick says the footage tells a very different story than do documentaries and other histories of the event.

Like YouTube, the Texas Archive of the Moving Image offers media as it exists, without narration. Also, like YouTube, it’s a place viewers can get lost, making connections between one film and the next. But Frick says there’s a difference. “It’s a curated YouTube of Texas…. Out of the thousands and thousands of terabytes of data that we have, only a portion goes online because we have to be able to figure out the context.”

Frick says one of the most important tasks the Archive performs is connecting images with the people and events depicted. Videos and social media posts often include a call to viewers to identify people they may know.

Asked to call out a favorite video, Frick mentions a 1996 open-call audition for the movie made about pop star, Selena. “The role eventually want to Jennifer Lopez,” Frick says “However, we talk a lot in film history about the competition for who was going to play Scarlett [in “Gone with the Wind.] For me, Selena was more important.”

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
texas history

Related Content

How San Antonio Remade Itself, With The Help Of A World’s Fair

By Apr 12, 2018
Flickr/Raleigh Meade (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

There’s a saying that every Texan has two hometowns: their own, and San Antonio. Historically, culturally and personally – somehow all Texans have a connection to the Alamo City. But as we learn in the first of a three-part series on the 50th anniversary of HemisFair ’68, San Antonio hasn’t always been the modern, tourist-ready town it is today. Getting there involved a few growing pains – and a massive party.

'People Didn’t Talk About This': New London, Texas, Remembers The Day A Generation Died

By Mar 16, 2018
Diann Bayes/Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard.

A gas explosion in Dallas last month killed a 12-year old girl and brought new attention to an aging infrastructure. The natural gas supplier, Atmos Energy, says it’s upgrading old steel pipes in the area, but many wonder why it took a deadly explosion to draw attention to the issue in the first place.

100 Years After The Porvenir Massacre, Most Texans Still Haven’t Heard The Story

By Jan 29, 2018
983/112 R-447-1, Texas Department of Public Safety photographs. Archives and Information Services Division, Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

From Texas Standard.

One hundred years ago Sunday, a posse made up of Texas Rangers and the U.S. military raided the border village of Porvenir in the middle of the night. The lawmen took 15 boys and men of Mexican descent to a bluff and shot them. The Porvenir Massacre is a little-known dark stain on Texas’ history.

Historian Glenn Justice says the massacre happened during a chaotic time.

What Did ‘Dallas’ Mean To Texas And The World?

By Mar 30, 2018
Carol M. Highsmith/Wikimedia Commons

From Texas Standard.

In 1978, the CBS TV network took a chance on broadcasting a five-episode miniseries about the schemes and struggles of a Texas family. Five shows – that’s all there were 40 years ago. But people loved it. So, CBS brought the series back for 24 more episodes. By then, America was hooked.