Two Community Groups Compete For Job To Help Turn Mendez Middle School Around

By 1 hour ago
  • Teachers, parents and community members listen to proposals to improving Mendez Middle School, at the school on Thursday.
    Teachers, parents and community members listen to proposals to improving Mendez Middle School, at the school on Thursday.
    Austin Price for KUT

Mendez Middle School will be run by a group outside the Austin Independent School District next year. Last night, two groups explained to parents, teachers and community members how they would improve academics at the school.

Mendez has failed state accountability tests the last four years, and now the district is looking for an outsider for help. One of the groups that wants to step in is a partnership between Communities in Schools and the University of Texas at Tyler. It said it would start a STEM academy that relies on hands-on, project-based learning. 

The other proposal came from a partnership between Austin Voices for Education and Youth and Talent Development Secondary, a Maryland-based education group. This group helped turn around Reagan High School when that school was failing.

The community will offer feedback, and the Board of Trustees will pick a partner at its meeting April 23. 

Tags: 
Mendez Middle School

Related Content

No One Raises Hand To Take Over Troubled Mendez Middle School

By Claire McInerny Feb 9, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District has received no offers to run Mendez Middle School, which is on the brink of state takeover. 

It's 'All Hands On Deck' At Mendez Middle School To Avoid Takeover

By Dec 19, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Mendez Middle School in Southeast Austin has failed to meet state standards over the past four years. If it doesn’t improve academics by summer, it will face takeover.

Mendez is the only school in the Austin Independent School District in its fifth year of failing the annual state assessment, or STAAR, test. What’s going on?

Now When An Austin School Fails, It's Not Only The State That Can Take It Over

By Claire McInerny Dec 18, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

A new Texas law allows organizations, rather than the state, to take over schools that repeatedly fail the state's standardized assessment, or STAAR, test.