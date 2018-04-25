Two Austin Streets Could Be Renamed For A Black U.S. Treasurer And A Former Slave

Nine months after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., reignited the conversation over memorials to Confederate figures, Austin City Council Members will vote on giving Robert E. Lee Road and Jeff Davis Avenue new names.

Lee was commander of the Confederate Army. Jefferson Davis was president of the Confederacy. (Some argue the street may not actually be named for him.)

KUT's Audrey McGlinchy reports

“Changing this street name is an important step for healing our community, given the injustices of the past,” Council Member Ann Kitchen wrote in a press release last year.

Robert E. Lee Road, which snakes through the east side of Zilker Park past the Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum and the south entrance of Barton Springs Pool, could become Azie Taylor Morton Road.

Morton, who died in 2003, was the first African-American to serve as U.S. Treasurer. After graduating from Huston-Tillotson University in 1956, Morton worked for the Texas AFL-CIO and was part of John F. Kennedy’s Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity. She was treasurer under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Friends described her as generous – to everyone.

“When you talked to Azie, you got the feeling that you were the most important person in the world to Azie at that time,” said Terry Smith, an administrator for Huston-Tillotson University until his retirement last year.

After her time in Washington, D.C., Morton returned to Austin. She served on the board for the Austin Housing Authority and opened a bookstore at Huston-Tillotson.

Smith said she was also a competitive card player; bid whist, which is similar to bridge, was her game.

“Azie did not like to lose,” Smith said. “And she was good at it.

Morton was born in 1936 in Dale, Texas, about 45 minutes southeast of Austin. Her eldest daughter, Virgie Morton, said she grew up poor and life was not easy.

“It was a struggle,” Morton said. “She worked in the cotton fields. She put herself through school. She wanted more.”

When asked what her mother would say about having a street named for her, Morton said her mother was humble.

“She would probably say, 'I don’t deserve it,'” she said.

Council members will also vote on changing the name of Jeff Davis Avenue to Will Holland Avenue, for a man who served in the Texas House of Representatives and the Travis County Commissioners Court, according to a biography written by the city.

Holland was born into slavery in Marshall, Texas, in the 1840s. He attended Oberlin College in Ohio before returning to Travis County to teach in public schools. He served as the first superintendent for the Deaf, Dumb, and Blind Institute for Colored Youth.

By its own rules, the City of Austin is required to poll property owners in the area about the name change. The city mailed feedback forms to more than 500 people living on or near the streets. According to city documents, 123 property owners responded. The majority were opposed to the changes. Some said it would be inconvenient; others said it would erase history. Others wrote they simply didn’t like the proposed new names.

City Council members will have the final say. Public hearings for both street name changes are scheduled for after 4 p.m. Thursday.