Trump Pick To Lead The FBI Faces Senate Confirmation

Christopher Wray, President Trump’s nominee for FBI director, faced the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing. Wray would replace James Comey, whom Trump fired in May.

Wray served in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush and currently works on white-collar crime at an international law firm. Given Comey's dismissal and ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the U.S. election and potential ties to the Trump campaign, senators are expected to press Wray on his independence and integrity.

Watch a livestream below courtesy of PBS Newshour