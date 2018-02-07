A Tribute To The 'Queen Of R&B' Ruth Brown

Credit events.stanford.edu

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Ruth Brown, R&B singer-songwriter and actress.

Brown talks about running away from home, recording for Atlantic Records and suing for royalties.

In Black America
Entertainment
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame