Travis County Explores Ways to Overcome Immigration Policy-Related Funding Cuts

Travis County raised nearly $90,000 as of Monday afternoon through an online initiative set up after Gov. Greg Abbott cut $1.5 million in grant funding over the sheriff’s new immigration policy. State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (D-Austin) launched the fundraising site Friday in partnership with the Austin Community Foundation.

“It was really quite spontaneous and much appreciated by me and I know all the other public servants at the county who are concerned about these programs,” Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said.

KUT's Audrey McGlinchy reports

The $90,000 is only a fraction of the money needed to fund the affected programs through August 31, 2017 – when most of these grant periods are set to end. The long-term future of these grants is even murkier.

A recent change to the grant application process requires any jurisdiction that detains people after a criminal arrest to have the local sheriff certify that he or she honors all ICE detainer requests. Barring a change in Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s policy, Travis County would have to skip this part of the application.

Eckhardt said the county could seek alternate funding through foundations; another possibility is by raising taxes.

“That is always a possibility,” she said. “I want to be very mindful about a tax increase to cover the shortfall, but that may be what we will have to look to.”

Travis County commissioners will begin discussing long-term funding options at their meeting Tuesday.

Despite the recent eligibility change, Travis County Budget Director Travis Gatlin said the county likely will still apply for grants.

“The plan for now is that we would submit applications,” he said. Travis County commissioners would have to approve this, but Eckhardt said she’s on board.

“Current thinking is that there is great utility in going ahead and continuing to apply,” she said.

“It is certainly at the governor’s discretion whether or not he wants to continue to cut Travis County out of funding for these types of innovations,” she said, referring to programs to prevent prostitution and help veterans, among other initiatives.