Travis County D.A. to Bring Case Against Rep. Dawnna Dukes

Travis County prosecutors and the Texas Rangers will bring their case against state Rep. Dawnna Dukes next Tuesday, the Travis County District Attorney’s office confirmed. A grand jury will be asked to decide whether to indict Dukes, who was sworn into her position earlier today, with the misuse of campaign funds and tampering with government documents.

The case against Dukes moves forward as she made a surprising announcement earlier this week – that she would return to her position at the state Legislature instead of resigning, as she announced in September. While Dukes’ name remained on the November ballot, many expected that the state would call a special election to replace her once she officially resigned from her post. Several stepped up to run, including former Austin city council member Sheryl Cole. Nine out of 12 grand jurors will need to seek indictment for the case to go forward.