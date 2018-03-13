Traditionally, U.S. Soldiers Have ‘Owned The Night’, But Now The Taliban Has Night Vision, Too

By 1 hour ago
  • A crewman qualification training instructor tests his night vision equipment.
    A crewman qualification training instructor tests his night vision equipment.
    U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Scorza

From Texas Standard.

In February, a video was released on the website Voice of Jihad – a piece of propaganda created by the Taliban that displays an overnight raid against Afghan security forces in Kandahar.

On the surface, it was nothing too out of the ordinary for Taliban videos, but there is one unusual aspect of this video that has the U.S. military gravely concerned. The images from the video are in the green tint of night vision and that points to a serious problem.

Kyle Rempfer, an editor for Military Times, says, “This video shows that there’s an increasing proliferation of night vision equipment and the optical devices that kind of are associated with it, that use the infrared light spectrum.”

Historically speaking, U.S. forces have owned the night. Night vision technology has given them a strategic advantage that their adversaries haven’t had. But now, Taliban forces have gotten ahold of night vision goggles.

“The big tactical advantage is even if only one member of the Taliban has it, they can see a U.S. team or even a partner force team moving from a long distance away, so the advantage of surprise is taken away right there,” he says. “As far as where they’re getting them, there’s three big possibilities. The main one and the kind of traditional one is that the Taliban are taking them as battlefield trophies off enemy combatants.”

The other two possibilities, he says, are that they’re purchasing them on the black market or that other nations – like Russia, Iran, or North Korea, for instance – are supplying them through secondary channels.

Rempfer says the immediate tactical change is that U.S. forces will now have to be more careful about how they move.

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
military
texas military forces

Related Content

Members Of Congress Want To Be Consulted On U.S. Military Presence In Syria

By Mar 1, 2018
U.S. Navy Airman Michael Arteaga/Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

From Texas Standard.

“Dear Speaker Ryan: We write to ask that the House of Representatives immediately begin a serious debate and vote on the use of military force in Syria.” So begins a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan that has been signed by more than 100 members of Congress, including several from Texas.

Deploy Or Get Out: New Pentagon Policy Aims For A More Battle-Ready Force

By Feb 6, 2018
Panich-Linsman/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Pentagon officials have undertaken a new policy that seeks to get rid of non-deployable military members. Is it a move to maintain a leaner, meaner fighting force? Or is the military simply not accounting for thousands of support personnel?

Could A Private Air Force Replace U.S. Troops In Afghanistan?

By Aug 4, 2017
U.S. Navy/Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

From Texas Standard:

A controversial proposal to bring American troops home from Afghanistan, replacing them with contractors, wouldn’t involve private citizens manning tanks or Humvees. Instead, they would fly military-style planes above the battlefield – amounting to a private air force. The proposal comes from Erik Prince, whose contacting firm Blackwater made headlines during the Iraq War.

 

Scrambling To Figure Out What's Next After Trump Says Transgender Troops Are Banned From Service

By Jul 26, 2017
Elvert Barnes/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

In a series of blockbuster tweets this morning, President Donald trump wrote that transgender individuals won’t be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.