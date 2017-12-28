Three Questions with Nadia Hamdan

By Erin Geisler 2 hours ago
  • Local “Morning Edition” associate producer/host Nadia Hamdan.
    Local “Morning Edition” associate producer/host Nadia Hamdan.

Beginning Jan. 1, KUT will air an additional hour of our most listened-to broadcast, “Morning Edition.” This additional hour will feature more Austin news and interviews with local newsmakers. Local “Morning Edition” associate producer/host Nadia Hamdan, along with the entire KUT News team, has been contributing to this expansion. So let’s take a moment to get to know Nadia.

As associate producer and host on “Morning Edition,” Nadia is in by 5 a.m. weekdays working closely with Jennifer Stayton and Joseph Leahy to produce the morning newscast. Her days consist of finding local stories and prepping them for the air. She’s also the backup “Morning Edition” host when Jennifer is out. 

A University of Texas at Austin graduate who studied international relations and global studies with a minor in Middle Eastern studies, Nadia spent her early years in Beruit Lebanon before moving to Dallas.

Follow Nadia on Twitter @nadzhamz

What are you listening to these days?
I’ve been listening to the album “Hang on Little Tomato” by Pink Martini nonstop lately. It’s made up of a 14-piece band with lead singer (and goddess), China Forbes, at the helm. Every song is totally different so there is no way to pigeonhole the band with a genre. Forbes sings in Spanish, Italian, French, Croatian and English … but you definitely don’t need to understand what she’s saying to fall in love. I sure did.

Also, The Growlers are an almost every day occurrence for me, so there’s that.

When it comes to podcasts, that list is long. I’d say The Read, Stuff You Should Know, Radiolab, The New Yorker Radio Hour and The Mortified Podcast are the ones I frequent the most.

Read anything interesting lately?
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt. It’s remarkable storytelling and I devoured it quickly. It was so good that I followed up with her novel The Secret History and also enjoyed that one immensely. Both are a perfect mixture of terror and excitement. That’s all I’ll say about it. 

I’m also a huge fan of The Atlantic and Ta-Nehisi Coates had an essay in its October issue titled, “The First White President.” That prompted me to buy his recent book of essays, “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy.” It’s urgently relevant and smartly written. He also prefaces each essay with personal reflections that attempt to capture why he was writing and where he was in life at that time.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?
Perhaps ironically, my favorite place is Radio Coffee & Beer. It’s right down the street from my house, and I basically live there. In fact, it was the staff there that actually turned me on to Pink Martini!

It’s a super chill spot with a beautiful outside area. They have a great coffee, beer and live music. Plus, there’s really, really, really good tacos. I usually spend my time working on edits or just sitting outside reading. 

Tags: 
Around the Station
Three Questions

Related Content

Three Questions with Joseph Leahy

By Erin Geisler Dec 1, 2017
Paul Sableman

Joseph Leahy produces and anchors local newscasts weekdays during “Morning Edition.” He began his career in broadcast journalism as a reporter for St. Louis Public Radio in 2011. Moving to Delaware the following year to help launch the state’s first NPR station, WDDE. He returned to Missouri in 2013 to anchor St. Louis Public Radio’s local newscasts during “All Things Considered” and produce news on local and regional issues, including the aftermath of Michael Brown’s fatal police shooting in Ferguson in 2014.

Three Questions with Claire McInerny

By Erin Geisler Nov 6, 2017
Martin do Nascimento

Our Three Questions series continues this month with Claire McInerny, who joined KUT News this summer as our education reporter.

McInerny covers education issues from pre-kindergarten through college, focusing on equity in various education systems. This includes socioeconomic, racial and geographic issues of diversity in Austin.

50 Years Later, Aielli Is Still Golden

By Erin Geisler Sep 8, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

Who else in radio can play whale songs, followed by a dozen tracks about the color pink, interspersed with musings on the weather and gardening – all punctuated by prolonged pauses?

For 50 years, John has been introducing us to new music, sounds (Tuvan throat singing anyone?) and ideas thanks to his curiosity and artist interviews.