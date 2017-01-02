We’re kicking off 2017 with a series profiling some of our reporters through three questions. Senior reporter Kate McGee is up first.

Kate, who joined KUT in March 2013, reports on education, covering the Austin Independent School District, public and higher education in Texas. She got her public radio start at Fordham University’s WFUV. Her voice has been heard on the East and West coasts as a reporter and producer for WNYC and KUNR in Reno, Nevada. She has also appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, “All Things Considered,” “The Takeaway” and more. In her spare time, Kate enjoys discovering new music, traveling and trying local beers.

Say hello to Kate on Twitter @KUTMcGee

Three questions with Kate McGee, senior reporter, education

What are you listening to these days?

I’ve listened to a lot more “On The Media” since the election (If you haven’t listened to the episode from the day after the election, check it out). I also listen to a lot of education stories, including this recent CodeSwitch podcast episode about desegregation and busing.

When it comes to music, I tend to hear a song or album I love and listen to it ad nauseum (Tame Impala, Lorde, anything by Drake). But I recently discovered the hauntingly beautiful song, “The Kiss,” by Judee Sill. When I’m not listening to that, I’m cycling through music featured on the new HBO show, “Insecure.”

Read anything interesting lately?

The “New York Times” produced a really amazing interactive piece about the anti-drug campaign in the Philippines that’s resulted in dozens of homicides at the hands of police. The photos and surveillance videos are especially grabbing.

I’m also reading The Sellout by Paul Beatty, but I’ve told anyone who will listen to read “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. She became famous in the mainstream a few years ago when Beyonce sampled part of her essay, “We Should All Be Feminists.” “Americanah” is one of the most beautifully written stories that I’ve read in a while.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

Now that’s a bit colder, I’m all about warm food. I love Wu Chow’s soup dumplings and I eat chicken tom kha from Titaya’s on North Lamar at least once a week. I hate to admit it, but I also love that it’s winter break at UT. The campus is really peaceful, and it’s also just much easier to find a parking spot!