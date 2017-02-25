Thousands Demand 'No Ban, No Wall' During Rally at State Capitol

By Stephanie Federico 15 hours ago
  • Thousands of protesters gather for the "No Ban, No Wall" rally on the south steps of the state Capitol on Saturday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Iman Haje of Austin holds up a sign at the rally.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Councilman Greg Casar addresses the crowd.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT
  • Marcela Ramirez of United We Dream, a youth-led immigrant organization, addresses the crowd.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Thousands gathered at the Texas state Capitol on Saturday for a rally to show solidarity with immigrant and refugee communities, and to protest recent federal and state immigration actions.

Salvadoran immigrant Elizabeth Lopez came from Houston to attend the protest.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Addressing the crowd first in Spanish, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke said Austin had a choice to make: “Do we want walls or bridges? Do we want hate or love? Do we want fear or peace?”

Other politicians scheduled to address the crowd included U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, state Rep. Celia Israel and Austin City Councilman Greg Casar. Refugees and undocumented immigrants were also expected to share their stories. 

