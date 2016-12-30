These Robots Want to Help Seniors Live Independently as They Age

By 23 minutes ago
  • George Chen, a Rice University PhD student, has his heart and respiratory rates measured by a prototype IBM Multi-Purpose Eldercare Robot Assistant at the company's North Austin lab.
    George Chen, a Rice University PhD student, has his heart and respiratory rates measured by a prototype IBM Multi-Purpose Eldercare Robot Assistant at the company's North Austin lab.
    Photo by Jack Plunkett/Feature Photo Service for IBM

These days, many Americans would prefer to “age in place” – or stay in their home as long as they can live safely, independently and comfortably. How long will depend on each individual, but there’s a lab in Austin hoping to extend the timeline for all of us – with robots.

In North Austin, researchers at IBM are working on ways to apply robotics, artificial intelligence and existing technology to helping seniors age in place.

Credit Jimmy Maas / KUT

Nationally, the population is getting older. By  2040, one fifth of Americans will be older than 65. The IBM lab is aimed at integrating existing technology, like sensors, cameras and facial recognition software, with technology they’re developing with Rice University. They’re working on the Multi-Purpose Eldercare Robot Assistant, or MERA, hoping it can help where stationary monitoring can’t, like in the case of a fall.

“Maybe the robot can take my picture and send it to Flickr or send a text,” said John Sanchez, an architect at IBM Research. “You can also do more investigation. You might have a stationary camera do the same thing, but in this demo, he’s a little more sophisticated and he can move around a little bit.”

Credit Jimmy Maas / KUT

IBM is also partnering with Sole Cooperitiva, an assisted living company in Italy, to test MERA out. Researchers hope to compile data to help create one-stop, easy-to-use, ultimate smart home for us all to grow old in.

Tags: 
robots
senior citizens
elder care
health care

Related Content

Our Robot Overlords Are Now Delivering Pizza, And Cooking It On The Go

By Sep 30, 2016

In Mountain View, Calif., a couple of miles down the road from Google, there's a new pizza shop. Only instead of a dozen blue-collar workers pouring marinara sauce, Zume Pizza has — you guessed it! — robots and algorithms running the show.

Their job is to solve a familiar problem: It's game night. You order pizza for you and your buddies. It arrives later than you'd hoped, aaaand it's cold.

"Pizza is not meant to sit in a cardboard box, ever," Zume co-founder Julia Collins says. "The best pizza you ever had came right out of the oven."

Robot, Take the Wheel? Austinites Split Over the Future of Automotive Automatons

By May 18, 2016
Miguel Guitierrez Jr./KUT

Would you use a self-driving car? That’s the question the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) asked people in the Austin area.

This Robot With ‘Iron Man’ Strength Will Help Stroke Patients

By Aug 7, 2015

From Texas Standard

Rehabilitation after a health issue or accident can be a long and painful process. For people recovering from a stroke or spinal cord injury, the challenges are unique. One side of the body can be affected more than the other, and damage to the brain can also cause roadblocks to regaining movement. But some Texas researchers have developed a new way to help stroke and spinal cord injury patients move again.