A Texas Supreme Court Ruling Against Laredo Could Invalidate Austin's Bag Ban

By & Jun 22, 2018
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled Laredo can't ban the use of single-use bags. At issue was whether the city could ban bags under the state law regulating so-called solid waste management.

The court ruled Laredo's ban was at odds with state law, but urged the legislature to pass more specific laws to allow similar bans in the future. The City of Austin says it's looking at how the court's ruling will affect its bag ban, which was enacted in 2013.

The Texas Health and Safety Code says that local governments in Texas may not “prohibit or restrict, for solid waste management purposes, the sale or use of a container or package in a manner not authorized by state law.” Opponents of bag bans argued that language makes the bans illegal, and the court agreed, saying state lawmakers haven't effectively defined how plastic bags fit into that regulatory framework.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Eva Guzman acknowledge the environmental impact of single-use bags and called for legislative action.

"I urge the Legislature to take direct ameliorative action ... [and] create a specific exception to preemption of local control," Guzman wrote. "Standing idle in the face of an ongoing assault on our delicate ecosystem will not forestall a day of environmental reckoning — it will invite one."

Cities argued they have good reason to limit the availability of single-use plastic bags. They say “solid waste management” refers to regulating the stream of garbage heading to a landfill, and that’s not what these bans are about.

“The town of Fort Stockton is a pretty conservative community, but the plastic bags were getting in the cattle feeders and choking the cows,” said Bennett Sandlin, head of the Texas Municipal League, which supports the City of Laredo in the case.

South Padre Island enacted a ban “because the bags had gotten in the surf, damaging marine wildlife and it also hurt tourism,” he said.

Austin officials say prohibiting retailers from giving away disposable plastic bags helps reduce litter, saves wildlife and stops bags from clogging up storm drains.

“There was a 90 percent reduction in plastic bags in the first six months [of the ordinance] that we saw in our parks, trails and open spaces,” said Gena McKinley, manager of the Strategic Initiatives Division for Austin Resource Recovery.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued the bans in 11 cities in Texas superceded their capacity for local control, lauded the court's decision in a statement this morning.

"This ruling sends the unambiguous message to all local jurisdictions in Texas that they do not get to simply ignore laws they don’t agree with," Paxton wrote.

For now, it seems the City of Austin is still in a holding pattern after the ruling. In a statement to KUT, Spokesperson Andy Tate said the city is "reviewing this decision to determine how it might impact Austin’s regulations."

Audrey McGlinchy contributed to this report.

Tags: 
Plastic Bag Ban

Related Content

State Supreme Court Ruling Could Force Austin To Toss Bag Ban

By Jun 15, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

A decision expected soon from the state Supreme Court could hobble Austin's ability to regulate plastic bag litter and contamination.

State Supreme Court Case Could Bring An End To Plastic Bag Bans In Texas

By Paul Cobler Jan 11, 2018
Muliadi Soenaryo

A Texas Supreme Court hearing on plastic bags Thursday could have implications that spread across the state faster than such bags blowing in the wind. 

The court will hear oral arguments in the case, Laredo Merchants Association v. The City of Laredo, in which the merchants’ association is arguing a ban on single-use bags by the city is illegal because an existing state law regulating solid waste disposal pre-empts it.

City Council Preview: Electric Rates, Weekend Rail, Plus Bags and the Taxi Vomit Fee Returns

By Feb 9, 2012
Photo by KUT News

The Austin City Council convenes again today, considering a heady, 61-item agenda. If this weekly preview is beginning to sound like a broken record, that’s because council keeps slogging through several controversial topics: Austin Energy’s embattled rate increases, contentious cab issues and the disposable bag ban. Luckily, debate over extending Capital Metro’s rail service will keep things fresh.

Electric Rate Redux: A public hearing on Austin Energy’s recently tweaked proposals raising electricity rates is scheduled for 6 p.m. The changes haven’t received much acceptance from opponents of the original proposal. Joining the ranks of council members floating changes to the rate proposals are Laura Morrison and Kathie Tovo, who prior to the meeting’s 10 a.m. start will “announce a proposed alternative to Austin Energy’s recommended rate increase.”