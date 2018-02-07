Texas State President Says Her University Is 'An Inclusive Place'

The leader of Texas State University is defending the San Marcos campus as a place of diversity and inclusion after a series of racially charged incidents over the last year.

Those incidents range from white supremacist flyers being plastered on campus to the student-run newspaper running a column expressing "hatred" of white people to the student body president being called on to resign for posting racist comments on Instagram.

Texas State University president Denise Trauth says officials are trying to turn these incidents into teaching moments. She says the university is recruiting more Hispanic and African-American students while trying to increase the diversity of its faculty to more closely match the student population.

We spoke with Trauth about all this. Listen to the interview below: