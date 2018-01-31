Texas' First African-American Female Judge Remembers Her Life And Career

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Judge Harriet Murphy is a longtime advocate for civil rights and a member of the National Bar Association Hall of Fame; in 1973 she became the first African-American woman to be appointed to a judgeship in the State of Texas, and her memoirs, There All The Honor Lies, will be published later this year by the University of Texas Press. She recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her friend Anita Dabney to share memories of her life and career.

