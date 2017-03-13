SXSW Ones to Watch: Jonathan Terrell

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch—seven must-see artists at SXSW 2017.

The Austin band Not In The Face is known for being, well, in your face. But singer and guitarist Jonathan Terrell first came to Austin with dreams of country stardom. “We started Not In The Face kind of as a side project,” he told KUTX’s Rick McNulty. “[It was] kind of a big finger to the Red Dirt scene that we weren’t really wanting to be a part of but kept getting sucked into. So we kind of made a left turn and played some rock and roll.”

Recently, Terrell has turned back to his country roots. His 2016 solo EP, Color Me Lucky, shows just how far he’s come since those humbling early days in Austin. If Not In The Face is his E Street Band, then Terrell’s solo work is his Nebraska: stark, haunting, but still big-hearted.

