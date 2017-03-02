SXSW Festival Slammed for 'Deportation' Language in Performance Agreement

By Stephanie Federico 34 minutes ago
  • Artists from 62 countries around the world are scheduled to perform at this year's South by Southwest Festival.
    Artists from 62 countries around the world are scheduled to perform at this year's South by Southwest Festival.
    Ilana Panich-Linsman / KUT

South by Southwest organizers are under fire after Brooklyn-based artist Told Slant bashed the festival’s performance agreement and canceled his appearance.

By Thursday evening, the tweet had been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

The agreement states that SXSW will notify the appropriate U.S. immigration authorities under certain circumstances. Felix Walworth, the musician behind Told Slant, tweeted that he did not want to align himself with an institution that was “willing to threaten deportation” and encouraged other artists to drop out as well. 

Roland Swenson, CEO and co-founder of SXSW, called the incident a misunderstanding and noted that the festival had “never reported international showcasing artists to immigration authorities.”

“We understand that given the current political climate surrounding immigration, the language that was published seems strong,” he said in a statement. “Violating U.S. immigration law has always carried potentially severe consequences, and we would be remiss not to warn our participating acts of the likely repercussions.”

He said the language governing SXSW’s ability to protect a showcase had been in the performance agreement for years and was intended to be “a safeguard to provide SXSW with a means to respond to an act that does something truly egregious” and inform foreign artists of visa requirements.

Tags: 
SXSW 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Related Content

The Austin 100

By Mar 1, 2017

Every year, the SXSW Music Festival serves a daunting, days-long feast of sounds from around the world. And once again, NPR Music's Austin 100 is here to distill it all down to a digestible meal of music discovery.

Picked from a playlist that spanned more than a hundred hours, these 100 songs represent a broad and exciting cross-section of SXSW's many highlights. Here's how you can listen:

Austin Approves $200,000 in Emergency Funds for Immigrant Legal Services

By Feb 16, 2017
Courtesy of Greg Casar's office

Austin City Council approved $200,000 in emergency funding for immigration legal services Thursday, while immigrants and advocates took to the steps of City Hall outside to protest ICE raids and national anti-immigrant policies. 

Gov. Abbott Targets Travis County Sheriff Over Immigration Policy

By Jan 24, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

“[A] dangerous game of political Russian roulette.” That’s how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which was released Friday. And, this morning, Abbott told Fox News that he's directing lawmakers to draft a bill that would penalize similar policies and threatened to remove Hernandez from office.