Suspect In Austin Bombings Is Dead After Standoff With SWAT Team

A suspect in the string of bombings in Austin this month is dead. Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the suspect detonated a bomb as officers surrounded him in his vehicle in Round Rock this morning.

"The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle," Manley said.

Manley said the suspect was a 24-year-old white male. Police were not releasing his name until he could be positively identified by the medical examiner and his family was notified.

Officials believe he was responsible for all the bombing incidents since March 2, but are unsure of a motive.

"We still need to remain vigilant to ensure that no other packages or devices have been left through the community," Manley said.

Manley said surveillance teams located a vehicle linked to the suspect parked at a hotel in Round Rock. As they waited for a tactical unit to arrive, the vehicle drove away. Law enforcement pursued the suspect, who stopped in a ditch along the road. As the APD SWAT team approached, Manley said, the suspect detonated a bomb. An officer also shot at him.

President Trump tweeted about the news this morning:





AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Five explosions have taken place across the city and in Schertz since March 2, killing two people and injuring four others.

On Tuesday, two package bombs were found at FedEx facilities – one in Schertz and another on McKinney Falls Road by the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The first package exploded on an conveyor; the second was defused by authorities. Authorities linked the packages to a FedEx Office in Sunset Valley.

This story is developing. We will update as soon as we have more information.