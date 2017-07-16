Sunday Puzzle: Wehn Wrods Get Rearearngd

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you a 4-letter word and a 5-letter word. Rearrange the letters in each one to make two opposites.

For example: POST TARTS --> STOP & START

1. SLOT FONDU

2. LUDO QUITE

3. ROVE NUDER

4. DINK LUCRE

5. TALE RELAY

6. VASE PENDS

7. SKIN ALOFT

8. FILE HATED

Last week's challenge: Take a certain 7-letter word. Remove the first letter and you get a 6-letter synonym of that word. And the letter you removed is an abbreviation for the opposite of both words. What words are these?

Answer: Factual - F = actual

Winner: Patricia Wheeler of Orlando, Fla.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from a listener named Dave, who's from the city and state that's the answer to this puzzle. Name a U.S. city and its state — 12 letters altogether. Change two letters in the state's name. The result will be the two-word title of a classic novel. What is it?

