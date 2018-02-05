Study: Deadly Wimberley Floods Rooted In Weather Patterns, Intensified By Development

  • An overturned vehicle on the banks of the Blanco River that saw records breaking flood levels two days before, May 26, 2015.
The 40-foot wall of water that gushed down the Blanco River in May 2015, wiping out parts of Wimberley and killing more than a dozen people, was largely a natural phenomenon. But a new study shows that development along the waterway made its impact on the fast-growing Central Texas community that much worse. 

While the path, size and timing of a freak rainstorm were the primary drivers of the unprecedented swell that killed 13 people in the area on Memorial Day weekend, researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio found that the removal of floodwater-corralling vegetation along the river, and the proliferation of non-absorbent pavement near the waterway, aggravated the unprecedented swell.

“Urbanization is a big part of this,” said Hatim Sharif, a civil and environmental engineering professor who co-authored the study, which is based on extensive storm and land modeling. “When there is urbanization, we have a street, a building, a parking lot, and this reduces the chance that the water will be absorbed. It also means the flood moves even faster and can be more destructive.”

Still,  Sharif said the floods would have been destructive enough without these factors. Southern Blanco County received a record 10 to 13 inches of rainfall in a 4- to 6-hour period that weekend. And the ground already was saturated from smaller storms that fell earlier that spring. The storm also moved downriver, adding to the torrent.

“If the same exact storm had been moving in the opposite direction it would have resulted in a much smaller peak and the water would have risen much slower,” Sharif said. “Everything lined up the way it needed to for the water to rise so quickly.”

Wimberley is no stranger to floods; It's located in "Flash Flood Alley" — one of the most flood-prone regions on the continent, according to the Texas Water Resources Institute. It's also located in Hays County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

As the area has boomed, riverside developers and landowners have increasingly removed the natural vegetation along the riverbanks that slows runoff, said Ryan McGillicuddy, a conservation ecologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife. This can intensify already dangerous floods as there is nothing to slow the flow of the water or prevent natural sediments from being carried away with the flood, he said. 

“It’s well studied that if you remove the amount of cover, water will not enter the ground nearly as quickly, and it will contribute to these high peaks during floods,” McGillicuddy said. “If it isn’t there to hold on and slow down these rains and prevent them from quickly entering creeks and rivers, then we’ll see more destructive flooding.”

A 2016 investigation by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica found that unchecked development has greatly exacerbated flooding in the Houston area. The investigation also found that climate change has contributed to the frequency and severity of rainstorms. 

The impact of future floods may be lessened by updating flood maps to better reflect flood risk, said Sharif. Official flood maps, which are drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, serve as the basis for everything from flood insurance requirements to building rules. 

“Texas has so much urbanization because it’s growing so fast and that changes the map,” Sharif said. “We are adding more buildings and more parking lots, so floods are going to change. We need to be prepared for that.”

Wimberley councilman Steve Thurber, who was serving as mayor in 2015 when the flood hit, said residents are still trying to shake the trauma of the event three years later. But he also said the city has taken big steps to protect from future floods. 

It has upgraded gauges and sensors that warn residents of flooding upriver. And it has sponsored programs to educate developers about the benefits of leaving intact riparian zones along the river.

The expectation is that another big flood is in the cards, Thurber said.

“Obviously, we hope it doesn’t happen, but you never know," he said. "With climate change it’s hard to predict."
Related Content

A New Way To Predict Floods Nationally Started In Central Texas' 'Flash Flood Alley'

By Dec 11, 2015

New technology developed here in Austin promises to give advanced warning for floods, but what exactly would that mean for first responders struggling to rescue people? A look at recent flooding in Central Texas shows how a project to provide real-time flood prediction software on a national scale could help.


At Least 2 Dead, 13 Missing in Hays County After Floods

By May 26, 2015
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a helicopter tour of the areas devastated by weekend floods yesterday, which culminated in a disaster declaration in 24 counties in Texas. Hundreds of families in Wimberley lost everything, and more than 1,000 were in shelters Monday night. Two are confirmed dead in Hays County.

Update 3:30 p.m. Earlier today, 30 were still unaccounted for in the county, but sources are starting to report that most of those have been contacted. Thirteen are supposedly still missing.

Update 3 p.m. Gov. Abbott has added 8 more counties to the state disaster declaration. You can view a full list of counties, and the governor's statement, here.

Update 1:15 p.m. In a press conference in Wimberley this afternoon, Hays County officials said that there are still 30 people unaccounted for in the wake of the weekend's storms. Hays County Commissioner called the storm a "tsunami." President Obama declared Texas an official disaster area, which opens the door to the state receiving federal funding for recovery.

Original story: Still, after a record flood of the Blanco River, more rain is expected to fall throughout the week as those in the town continue rescue and clean-up efforts.

But, yesterday, one family celebrated Memorial Day as they always do – together – in spite of the floods that ravaged their home.

New FEMA Flood Maps Show Growing Risk In Central Texas

By Jan 29, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened up a public comment period for new floodplain maps for Caldwell, Guadalupe, Gonzales and Hays counties, showing a significant increase in flood risk, especially in places that recently experienced devastating floods.   

Task Force Report on Austin Flooding Prioritizes 'Life, Safety and Property'

By May 17, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon/KUT

UPDATE: After our story was originally published, we heard from several members of Flood Mitigation Task Force, who disputed the assertions made by some task force members, including the group’s chairman, who said the final report lacked prioritization.

An executive summary of the report, not available at Monday’s meeting of the Council's Public Utilities committee, whittles down the nearly 200 recommendations into 19 high priority ones. Topping that list is the creation of a city-wide policy that prioritizes life, safety and property when it comes to flooding. The task force recommends that the city then consider this when making upcoming budget decisions.

In conversations with other members of the task force, some took issue with chairman Matt Reinstra’s presentation of the report to the Public Utilities Committee. At that time, he did not present the executive summary to council members because it had not yet been finalized by the task force.

“Many of the things he mentioned as recommendations were very minor things that were in there,” said task force member Ken Jacob. “We’re trying to come forward and say this is important. This is something you, the council, needs to pay attention to and the city needs to pay attention to because it’s a big issue.”

Jacob also cautioned against considering too heavily the report’s note that, at the city’s current rate of improvements, it would cost $2 to $4 billion to address local flooding issues.

“The numbers are just estimates [staff] were able to pull out there,” said Jacob. “And they’re going to have to do more work on that to finalize it.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Nearly a year after floodwaters wrecked businesses and homes in Austin over Memorial Day, members of the city’s Public Utilities Committee heard a rundown of a report from the city’s Flood Mitigation Task Force.

It’s a 89-page document bursting with nearly 200 recommendations for city staff – among them, suggestions to replace aging storm drainage systems and enhancing public outreach by the city’s Watershed Protection Department. According to the report, the total cost of these recommendations ranges from $2 billion to $4 billion.