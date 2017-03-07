Stuart Hall: In Conversations, hosted by Dr. Ben Carrington, revisits the life and work of the Jamaican-born cultural theorist, Stuart Hall, a key figure in the foundation of the field of cultural studies.

Through interviews, music and audio archives, this program examines the political and historical context that shaped Hall’s ideas.

From the 1950s until his death in 2014, Hall was a world-renowned black public intellectual, known for his role in establishing the New Left in Britain, his groundbreaking analysis of Thatcherism, and his dialogical understanding of culture and representation.

Hall saw politics in a range of human formations, from the mundane and everyday to the global expansion of free market capitalism.He argued that culture should be understood both as a site for the reproduction of dominant ideologies, as well as a location for resisting power and claiming new identities.

Hall's visionary understandings of neoliberalism and what he called “authoritarian populism” are worth revisiting today in an era of racially charged nationalism, evidenced by the 2016 Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, Marine Le Pen’s rise in popularity in France, and the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.