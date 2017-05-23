Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban Is Close To Becoming Law

  • After receiving information from Austin police aboard the Cap Metro bus, this officer pulled over a driver suspected of driving while distracted. Austin's ordinance is far broader than the statewide bill banning texting while driving.
From Texas Standard:

in 46 states, texting while driving is illegal. But not in Texas. It appears that could change on Tuesday. Though many cities in Texas ban using smartphones while driving, a bill is en route to the governor's desk that specifically outlaws texting while driving. But your apps and GPS might still be within legal reach.

 

Ben Wear has been tracking this shift as Transportation Reporter for the Austin American-Statesman. He says the state bill covers far fewer in-car smartphone uses than local laws because that's what bill sponsor Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) was able to get passed in the legislature.

"Basically, it refers to electronic messages being something you can't do with a handheld device while the car is moving," Wear says. "What that referred to was basically texting and emailing."

What you'll hear in this segment:

– Whether bans on texting and other smartphone use can be enforced effectively

– How much attention legislator gave to potential law enforcement abuse of a texting ban

– What happens to local ordinances that already address smartphone use by drivers

Texting While Driving

Bill To Ban Texting While Driving Clears Senate

Legislation that would create a statewide texting-while-driving ban overcame a last-ditch attempt in the Senate on Friday to gut the bill. The bill's author, state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, said he will concur with the changes the Senate made. The measure will then head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

Texas House Passes Statewide Ban on Texting While Driving

The Texas House on Wednesday passed a statewide ban on texting while driving.

Members voted 113-32 to tentatively approve the legislation, which will get a final vote in the House before it can proceed to the Senate. A Senate committee has passed a similar measure.

For years, the bill's author, state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, has pushed legislation that would penalize drivers who use their phones on the road.

Despite Hands-Free Laws, Fatal Crashes Are Up in Austin

So far this year, 82 people have died in Austin as a result of more than 70 crashes on the city’s roads. At the same time, this is the first year of the city’s hands-free ordinance, a law intended to make driving safer.

So how many of this year’s deaths have been because someone answered a call or responded to a text?