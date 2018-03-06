We’re a little bit closer to knowing who will be on the ballot in November. Republicans and Democrats selected most of their nominees for the general election this fall, but statewide, the races didn't quite live up to the hype. Of the highest offices on Texas ballots, only one went to a runoff.

U.S. Senate

Even though it wasn’t official until now, the expected race between incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. and Democratic El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke is on.

Cruz had more than 85 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, while O’Rourke go more than 60 percent of the vote – nearly two-and-a-half times the amount of his nearest Democratic opponent, Sema Hernandez.

Governor

On the Republican side, Gov. Greg Abbott unsurprisingly won his party’s nomination to run for a second term, with 90 percent of the vote.

It appears Democrats Lupe Valdez and Andrew White will face off to determine who will oppose the well-funded incumbent GOP governor.

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick bested his primary challenger, Scott Milder, by a two-to-one margin. Patrick will face Democrat Mike Collier in November.

Attorney General

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic challenger Justin Nelson were unopposed in their primaries.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

With no Republican primary opponent, incumbent Comptroller Glenn Hegar had a clear path to the November ballot, but Democratic voters picked Democrat Joi Chevalier to challenge him in November.

Land Commissioner

Current Land Commissioner, George P. Bush marshaled nearly twice as many votes as his high-profile Republican challenger, former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, in a race that some predicted Bush could lose. An audit suggested his office mismanaged the Alamo, and opponents said he gave preferential treatment to a campaign donor in a selection process for a state contract.

Bush will face Miguel Suazo, who handily beat his opponent, Tex Morgan.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller defeated Republican challengers Trey Blocker and Jim Hogan with a little over 56 percent of the vote.

He’ll face Democrat Kim Olson in November.

Railroad Commissioner

Current Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick easily won her GOP primary last. She’ll take on Democrat Roman McAllen.