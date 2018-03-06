Statewide Races Offer A Better Look – But Few Surprises – In The March Primary

3 hours ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez

We’re a little bit closer to knowing who will be on the ballot in November. Republicans and Democrats selected most of their nominees for the general election this fall, but statewide, the races didn't quite live up to the hype. Of the highest offices on Texas ballots, only one went to a runoff. 

U.S. Senate

Even though it wasn’t official until now, the expected race between incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. and Democratic El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke is on.

Cruz had more than 85 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, while O’Rourke go more than 60 percent of the vote – nearly two-and-a-half times the amount of his nearest Democratic opponent, Sema Hernandez.

Governor

On the Republican side, Gov. Greg Abbott unsurprisingly won his party’s nomination to run for a second term, with 90 percent of the vote.

It appears Democrats Lupe Valdez and Andrew White will face off to determine who will oppose the well-funded incumbent GOP governor.

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick bested his primary challenger, Scott Milder, by a two-to-one margin. Patrick will face Democrat Mike Collier in November.

Attorney General

Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic challenger Justin Nelson were unopposed in their primaries.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

With no Republican primary opponent, incumbent Comptroller Glenn Hegar had a clear path to the November ballot, but Democratic voters picked Democrat Joi Chevalier to challenge him in November.

Land Commissioner

Current Land CommissionerGeorge P. Bush marshaled nearly twice as many votes as his high-profile Republican challenger, former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, in a race that some predicted Bush could lose. An audit suggested his office mismanaged the Alamo, and opponents said he gave preferential treatment to a campaign donor in a selection process for a state contract

Bush will face Miguel Suazo, who handily beat his opponent, Tex Morgan.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller defeated Republican challengers Trey Blocker and Jim Hogan with a little over 56 percent of the vote. 

He’ll face Democrat Kim Olson in November.

Railroad Commissioner

Current Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick easily won her GOP primary last. She’ll take on Democrat Roman McAllen.

Related Content

Texans Vote In First Post-Trump Primary

By 9 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez

Texas voters headed to the polls today in the nation’s first primary election since Donald Trump was elected president.

Turnout has been higher this election, compared to the last midterm primary in 2014 ­– especially among those voting in the Democratic primary. High-profile Texas Republicans – including incumbents Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz – have suggested that turnout could translate into more momentum on that side heading into November.

Here's Who's On The Primary Ballots For Statewide Races

By Feb 19, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If you want to help pick Democratic and Republican candidates for the November elections, it's time to head to the polls.

The Last Bush Tries To Survive In The Party Of Trump

By Mar 3, 2018

In a dynasty that dates back over 60 years in American politics, there is just one member of the Bush family left in any state or federal elected office.

Texas land commissioner George P. Bush is the one carrying the torch and facing a stiff primary on March 6, barely two years after his father Jeb's presidential bid failed as Donald Trump took over the Republican Party. To survive, the younger Bush has decided to adapt to — rather than resist — the new direction of the GOP.

The Main Thing People Think Texas' Attorney General Does (But Really Doesn't)

By Jan 25, 2018
flickr.com/safari_vacation

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was the state's attorney general, he had a memorable description for his old job.

"My job description has been simplified over the past four years," he said during a speech in 2013. "Because what I do is I go into the office, I sue the federal government and then I go home."

Abbott was purposely oversimplifying his daily work schedule, but defending the state's laws is a key element of the job.

A Brief History Of Texas' Most Powerful Political Office: Lieutenant Governor

By Jan 19, 2018
Teresa Vieira for KUT News

When I moved to Austin in 2002, one of the first things I did to acclimate myself to Texas was visit the Bullock Texas State History Museum

I remember standing on the second floor, staring at the statue of the man whose name was chiseled onto the side of the building. Then I started to read his history on the plaque at the base of the statue to see just how long he'd been governor or U.S. senator.

That's when I discovered Bob Bullock had only been lieutenant governor.

What The Heck Is The Railroad Commission Of Texas?

By Jan 23, 2018
Mose Buchele / KUT

In the brutal final scene from the 2007 movie There Will Be Blood, sociopathic oilman Daniel Plainview meets his rival for the last time. If oil fields are like milkshakes, he says, it pays to have a straw that reaches all the way across the room “and starts to drink your milkshake.”

“I. Drink. Your. Milkshake,” Plainview screams maniacally. “I DRINK IT UP!”

What does that have to do with the Railroad Commission of Texas? More than you might think. That’s because the commission regulates oil and gas in Texas. Ironically, it has nothing to do with railroads.

The Surprising Role Of Land Commissioner, Launchpad Of Texas Politics

By Jan 22, 2018

The state of Texas owns a bunch of land. That's because, in case you didn't know, we used to be our own country and joined the United States without the need for a land grant from the Feds.

All that land needs someone – and an office – to look after it.

How The Civil War Led To A Weak Governor's Office In Texas

By Jan 17, 2018
KUT News

1876. It was a time of rebirth in Texas. Or maybe more precisely – time to get rid of those Reconstruction-era carpetbaggers.

"When the North sent folks down to Texas to govern as governors, Texans felt like these king-like people came down from the North and ran roughshod," says Sherri Greenberg, a clinical professor with the LBJ School of Public Affairs. "So when Texans wrote the Texas Constitution, this very populist document with as much power as possible vested in the people and at the lowest, most local level of government."