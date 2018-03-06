Spring 2018 Thank You Gifts

KUT Socks - $5/month or $60 one time

Our infamous socks are back! These socks feature grackles wearing fun hats, shoes and bandanas. The socks are made by locally-owned Sock Club and the yarn is sourced in the United States. The socks are light gray with black grackles and red accents. In the past, these socks have flown off the shelves so make sure to request yours today!

KUTX Socks - $5/month or $60 one time

These KUTX socks feature grackles, bats, hats and guitars. All of the things that make Austin – Austin! The socks are made by locally-owned Sock Club and the yarn is sourced in the United States. The socks are black with blue designs. They do feature the KUTX logo and the tagline “The Austin Music Experience.”

KUT - KUTX T-shirt - $7.50/month or $90 one time

Show off your support of Austin and public radio by requesting the KUT-KUTX t-shirt. The charcoal-colored shirt features the iconic Austin skyline and the logos of the two stations. It is a poly-cotton blend that is nice and soft. The shirt runs true to size. We know you’ll enjoy proudly proclaiming your allegiance to Austin's NPR Station and The Austin Music Experience!

KUTX Live Vol. 11 CD - $10/month or $120 one time

The KUTX Live CD is an enduring thank you gift. The CD features songs performed live for KUTX. This volume showcases tracks by Alt-J, Melat, Hamilton Leithauser and Jade Bird. Make sure you add this CD to your collection before it is no longer available.

KUTX Concert Club - $50/month or $600 one time

Become a member of the KUTX Concert Club and get invitations to shows in Studio 1A before anyone else!

Members of the KUTX Concert Club will receive regular emails notifying them of upcoming performances in Studio 1A – and offer the opportunity to reserve a pair of seats!

Within the past year, KUTX has hosted Iron and Wine, Margo Price, Son Little, Father John Misty and many more. Most of the shows will occur on weekdays during the day but we are now scheduling more After Hours shows in the evening.

Guarantee that you receive an invitation to one of the most exclusive music clubs in Austin. Become a member of the KUTX Concert Club!