Senate Republicans Reveal Long-Awaited Affordable Care Act Repeal Bill

By 13 minutes ago
June 22, 2017

Senate Republicans unveiled their long-awaited health care overhaul proposal on Thursday. The Senate bill, called the "Better Care Reconciliation Act," would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The broad outlines of it look a lot like the House bill, the American Health Care Act, which was passed in May.

In a lot of ways, the Senate's bill looks like the House bill: it rolls back the ACA's Medicaid expansion — making for deep spending cuts to that program, compared to current law. The Senate bill also proposes eliminating many ACA taxes. As in the House bill, the employer penalties associated with the employer mandate would be repealed retroactively, dating back to the start of 2016. And young adults up to the age of 26 could stay on their parents' health care plans.

In addition, it bans the use of any federal funds for any health care plan that covers abortion, except in the cases of rape, incest, or where the pregnancy puts the mother's life in danger.

As of 2020, the bill also eliminates cost-sharing subsidies that help low-income Americans pay for their insurance.

But it also has some key differences from the House bill. For example, it cuts the upper-income limit that determines who gets premium tax credits. Currently, that upper limit is at 400 percent of the poverty level. This bill would limit that to 350 percent.

A small group of Republican senators has written the bill in secret in recent weeks, with many Americans and even some fellow Republicans eagerly awaiting details about what's in the bill.

