Senate Committee Approves Statewide Ban on Texting While Driving

A statewide ban on texting while driving was unanimously approved Monday by the Senate Committee on State Affairs and is now headed to the full Texas Senate.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right, and it is the Legislature’s responsibility to ensure that Texans enjoy their right to safety while using Texas roads without fear of or danger from those who wrongly believe they have a right to drive irresponsibly,” the bill’s author Democratic state Sen. Judith Zaffirini of Laredo said.

“When we first started working on this, I was a ‘no,’ and then I almost had a terrible wreck,” state Sen. Craig Estes (R - Wichita Falls) said. “I know we all spend a lot of time on the road, but I literally saw a guy the other day, I passed him on I-35, and he had a book on his steering wheel and he was reading a book.”

A companion bill won unanimous approval in a House committee last week.

This is the fourth consecutive legislative session with a bill to outlaw texting while driving. State Rep. Tom Craddick has been filing legislation in the House since 2011. That year it passed both chambers, only to be vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry, who called it an infringement on personal liberty.

Since then, most states have enacted laws against texting while driving. 

“It’s kind of gotten to the point of ridiculousness,” Craddick said last week. “Out of the states in the United States, when we tried to do this and the governor vetoed it the first time, we were the ninth state that was working on it. Today, there are only four states that don’t have it.”

He added that Congress is considering a nationwide ban on texting while driving.

Austin is one of more than 100 Texas cities that already either ban texting while driving or have an ordinance requiring hands-free use of mobile devices.

Texting While Driving
2017 legislative session

Why Driver Distraction Is a Persistent Problem That Defies Easy Solutions

By May 11, 2016
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT

This story is part of our series, The Road to Zero, which explores traffic deaths and injuries in Austin and the city's plan to prevent them.

On January 13, 2015 at about 9:30 at night, 23 year old James Robison was driving his motorcycle on Riverside Drive toward downtown.

On the other side of the road, the driver of a Ford Focus had just gotten to Austin from Killeen. He and his passenger had come down to help a friend shoot a music video. They had put their friend’s address into a GPS app on his phone.

Despite Hands-Free Laws, Fatal Crashes Are Up in Austin

By Sep 25, 2015
Tamir Khalifa/Texas Tribune

So far this year, 82 people have died in Austin as a result of more than 70 crashes on the city’s roads. At the same time, this is the first year of the city’s hands-free ordinance, a law intended to make driving safer.

So how many of this year’s deaths have been because someone answered a call or responded to a text?


How Will Austin Police Enforce the Hand-Held Device Ban? (Update)

By Jan 1, 2015
via Xconomy

Starting today, you won't be able to have your phone in your hands while driving your car, or while riding your bike.

The Austin City Council passed an ordinance in September prohibiting use of devices unless drivers are at a complete stop, or if there is an emergency. Those caught in the act by Austin police face a citation for a Class C misdemeanor, which will carry a fine of around $300.

While some studies suggest devices with hands-free capability doesn't necessarily reduce safety risk or increase reaction times, the move is an extension of the city's current ban on using devices while on the road. But what do Austin drivers think of the ban, and how Austin police plan to enforce it?