See How the Sausage Gets Made at Texas Sausage Company

By 1 hour ago
  • The Texas Sausage Company has operated since the 1940s.
    The Texas Sausage Company has operated since the 1940s.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Gary Tharp, owner of Texas Sausage Company, has been running the the business since 1988. He says he's considered moving from the East 12th Street location, but that it would likely cost more to move than it would to stay put.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

In the neighborhood around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin, change seems to be the only constant. We've been bringing you the voices of people in that neighborhood over the past few months as part of our On My Block project. Today, we hear from Gary Tharp, who owns the Texas Sausage Company on 12th Street. 

Tharp's business has been in his family for the better part of 70 years.

He earned a business degree and was an investment broker for five years, but returned to his family business in the 1988. He says, as far as businesses go, it's recession-proof – it's a relatively cheap product to manufacture, the pricepoint is low and, because of Texans' love of barbecue, there's always a market for sausage. 

Below you can see how Tharp and his crew of four employees make the sausage at Texas Sausage Company. 

Frozen meat is sliced with a bandsaw in the processing room.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Frozen boneless naval plate is sliced into chunks before grinding.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Chunks of boneless naval plate are put into a grinder.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Chunks of boneless naval plate in a grinder.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Freshly ground meat is packaged into sausage casings.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Workers load up sausages onto a drying rack.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Freshly packed sausages.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Freshly packed sausages are hung to dry ahead of cooling.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Sausages hanging inside the cold storage room.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Sausages hanging inside the smoke room.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Sausages for sale in the display case at the Texas Sausage Company.
Credit Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Tags: 
On My Block: 12th & Chicon

Related Content

Historic Preservation Can Be a Hurdle for Homeowners Trying to Sell in East Austin

By Feb 20, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Reedy Spigner, 45, straddles a gray carpet strewn with empty glass bottles and pieces of tape – just some of the things left behind in a move. In front of him is an entire wall of windows. From there, he looks out onto East 22nd Street and is transported some 35 years into the past.

As East 11th Street Bustles, Revitalization Stalls One Block Away

By Feb 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

It’s lunchtime at the Quickie Pickie on East 11th Street. Customers fill the patio tables and several others line up to order food inside. Manager Mohammad Walid describes the business as part restaurant, part convenience store.

This 'Shepherd' of East Austin Funerals Treats Every Client Like They're a Millionaire

By Dec 9, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

For the past few months, we’ve been spending time in the area around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin, reporting on the changes in this part of the city for our On My Block project.

We’ve met a lot of people in the time we’ve been there so far. Today, we head to a funeral home on 12th Street to meet Barry Franklin of King Tears Mortuary. 

Staring Down Development, Neighbors Seek Historical Recognition for Emancipation Park

By Jan 19, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Our story begins at a dead end near 13th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Chestnut neighborhood of East Austin, just down the street from where Leslie Padilla has lived for about three years. 

You wouldn’t know it from looking at it, but a vacant field just past this dead end is a piece of Austin’s African-American history. About a century ago, this land was home to the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration, which marks the end of slavery in Texas.

With Bulldozers Around the Corner, East Austin Cul-de-Sac Strives to Preserve History

By Feb 17, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Danny Fowler stands in the middle of his driveway holding a vase full of red flowers.

He is taking them to his neighbor, who lives just across the street, over the crest of the steep hill that cuts this East Austin cul-de-sac in two. The street, which begins as E.M. Franklin Avenue before morphing into Grant Street, makes up Ebony Acres, a historically black neighborhood.