A 'Scheherazade' For 2017

Scheherazade, the new show from Generic Ensemble Company, was inspired in part by 1001 Arabian Nights, in part by the current political climate, and in part by the lives of its ensemble members.

Originally conceived by Generic Ensemble Company artistic director kt shorb, the idea was immediately met with approval. "A couple of us were just like 'Yep. We're gonna take that idea and run with it,'" says ensemble member Laura J. Khalil. "And so we've been working together on the idea probably since around this time last year."

Other cast members joined the project later, but all brought ideas from their personal lives to add to the story. Scheherazade retains the Arabian Nights structure of one woman telling stories to her captor, but switches the setting to an unspecified time in the near future, in an international airport in a nation known only as "The States." That fictional country is "not unlike the United States, but it's not necessarily America," says Khalil.

The central character, played by Khalil, is a women from a fictionalized Middle Eastern country who has been detained at the airport and must now justify her existence to the authorities there. The stories she tells make up the bulk of the play and were inspired by the experiences of the ensemble members, several of whom are of Middle Eastern descent.

"I identify as a gay male," says ensemble member Donnesh Amrollah. "And my character Yusef... is also identified as a gay male, but in the Middle East. He has to keep his love secret or face consequences. I'm from Iran. If I was to go back to Iran... I [would] have to hide who I am."

Aisha Melhem, another ensemble member, hopes the stories in Scheherazade will make audiences think about Islamophobia and their own fears and prejudices. "I definitely would like the audience to have a visceral reaction," she says. "I feel like that's more impactful and will cause people to reevaluate what our country is doing and also to reevaluate themselves."

Scheherazade runs June 2 - 17 at the Vortex.

LuluFest Celebrates Female-Led Bands

By May 26, 2017

Musician Peggy Stern created the Wall Street Jazz Festival in 2004 in Kingston, New York. That fest, which lasted for many years, focused specifically on jazz bands with female bandleaders. After moving to Austin in 2013, Stern decided to create a similar festival, but with one key difference: the focus was expanded from just jazz to something a little broader.

"This one is more eclectic," says Stern, "in that we're presenting Western swing music... Brazilian music and salsa music, and jazz." The decision to create a more diverse festival seemed natural to Stern once she'd spent a little time in Austin.

"I've become more eclectic since I'm in town," she says. "I'm playing Western swing music. When in Rome, do as the Romans. And I love it, actually. It's a whole new field for me that I wouldn't have gotten into if I hadn't moved to Austin, so I'm really happy about that."

'Battle!' With Jeffery Da'Shade Johnson

By May 24, 2017

If you go to two different performances of Battle!, there's a pretty good chance you're going to see two very different shows. And that's by design. Created by Jeffery Da'Shade Johnson, Battle! will feature a rotating lineup of performers, and will also evolve over time based on conversation with and input from the audience. 

Sam Bass Theatre Presents 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

By May 17, 2017

After its Broadway debut in 2005, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was nominated for a half dozen Tony awards (it won two of them), and quickly became a popular musical worldwide. It's toured America and has been produced in, among other places, Hong Kong, Oslo, Mexico City, and Jerusalem. So when the members of Sam Bass Theatre had a chance to put the show on in Round Rock, they jumped at the chance.

"What's really great about Putnam County," says Sam Bass board president Brett Weaver, "is that you have the laugh moments and you have the serious stuff, and it goes back and forth [between] really funny, silly dances and then really serious internal dialogues."