Restaurant Review: J.T. Youngblood's By Nathan Bernier • 36 minutes ago

Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman

A new fried chicken joint in the Mueller Development is bringing back a classic Austin brand with a heavy dose of nostalgia. We asked Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam about his review of J.T. Youngblood's.

Listen Listening... / 4:57

Listen to an interview about J.T. Youngblood's

Tags: Restaurant Reviewrestaurants

Related Content

Restaurant Review: Bonhomie By Nathan Bernier • Jun 22, 2017

Ricardo B. Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman

Among the new restaurants popping up on Burnet Road in North Austin is a French-inspired place the owners describe as a cross between Waffle House and a French bistro. We asked Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam about his review of Bonhomie.

Listen Listening... / 5:11

Listen to the interview about Bonhomie

Restaurant Review: Mattie's at Green Pastures By Nathan Bernier • Jun 8, 2017

Ralph Barrera, Austin American-Statesman

A restaurant that opened in 1946 in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood just got a major overhaul. Green Pastures is now Mattie's at Green Pastures. Does the new food live up to the character and history of the establishment? We asked Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam about his review.

Listen Listening... / 5:37

Listen to the interview.

Restaurant Review: Dee Dee Thai By Nathan Bernier • Jun 1, 2017

Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman

A food truck on East Cesar Chavez is serving up street food from northern Thailand. We get a review of Dee Dee Thai from Austin American-Statesman restaurant critic Matthew Odam.

Listen Listening... / 3:20

Listen to Matthew Odam's review.