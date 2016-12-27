Reporter's Notebook: Covering One Family Through Homelessness, Pregnancy and Addiction

  • Courtney Meeks goes through baby toys at her campsite.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

The Standard has been following Courtney Meeks and William Welch since January. Joy Diaz has reported on their pregnancysearch for housingchild's birth, navigation of the child welfare system, and attempted recovery from addiction. Listen to Diaz' latest story and a discussion of addiction, recovery and navigating CPS, in the audio players above.

I remember the day I met Courtney Meeks clearly. It was October of 2014. She was flying a cardboard sign at the corner of a busy intersection in Austin and out of the corner of my eye I realized she was pregnant.

 

I was driving in the opposite direction. So, I pulled over at the first spot I could and ran towards her. While I ran I was thinking about the words I would say. "Hello, I'm a reporter and would like to interview you because you are pregnant."

No, that was too simple and too straightforward. "Hello, I'm a radio reporter and I would like to interview you not once, not twice, but follow you around because pregnancy and homelessness are two social challenges that I'd like our listeners to know more about. But it's really tough to convey how challenging it actually is because people who are homeless and pregnant do not want to talk about it." No, I'm going to freak her out.

I finally just said I was a radio reporter and I knew she probably didn't want to talk to me but I thought her story was worth telling. She graciously agreed to talk.

Courtney Meeks opened up about the good, the bad and the ugly of her situation. She introduced me to her fiancé William Welch and together they told the complicated story of mental health and drug addiction; the challenging story of giving birth and having your child taken away by CPS because you are on drugs.

Related Content

This Child Was Removed From Her Parents by CPS. Where Will She End Up?

By Sep 19, 2016
Joy Diaz/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

The Texas foster care system is not perfect. We’ve all heard stories about children bouncing around from one foster placement to another, or kids who are in and out of the system – as if going through a revolving door.

But that’s not the intent. Marissa Gonzalez is a spokesperson for Child Protective Services.

"When a child first comes into foster care, it is temporary,” she says. “The whole idea is for them to be safely reunited with their parents."

 


Courtrooms All Over Texas Are Offering Drug Courts to Help Save Families

By Jul 18, 2016
Joy Diaz/Texas Standard

From Texas Standard:

The Standard has been following Courtney Meeks and William Welch since January. We’ve reported on their pregnancy, Baby Eve's birth, and search for housing.  

How Young is Too Young Before CPS Gets Involved?

By Apr 12, 2016
William Welch and Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Editor's note: This story contains language that may not be appropriate for all readers.

In Texas, the law is pretty clear when it comes to who's responsible for reporting abuse or neglect – pretty much anyone who thinks abuse or neglect is happening. Often, that person is a delivery nurse or a doctor.