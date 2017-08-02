Rep. Sarah Davis Files Bill To Close Campaign Cash Loophole

By 1 hour ago
  • State Rep. Sarah Davis chairs the House General Investigation and Ethics Committee.
    State Rep. Sarah Davis chairs the House General Investigation and Ethics Committee.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

A Texas lawmaker is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to add ethics reform to his special session call. Rep. Sarah Davis (R-Houston) heads the House General Investigation and Ethics Committee, which is tasked with scrutinizing wrongdoing at the state level. Most recently, she led an investigation into the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after reports of misconduct and mismanagement of funds within the agency.

 

Davis advocates closing a loophole in state law that allows lawmakers and statewide officeholders to accept campaign contributions during a special session of the Legislature. Officials are not allowed to take campaign cash during a regular session.

Davis says she doesn't know whether Abbott will add the issue to the call.

"I figure if the governor is going to call me back up here to Austin to talk about what my local communities can do with their trees, then perhaps we could spend some time focusing on things like ethics reform or like providing therapy restorations for our disabled kids," she says.

Davis advocates restoration of money for special needs services that has been cut in previous budget cycles.

In response to Davis' legislation and another ethics bill filed by Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), John Wittman, a spokesman for Abbott, suggested the two legislators should focus on other issues instead.

“Instead of working to advance items on the special session agenda that could reform property taxes, fix school finance, increase teacher pay and reduce regulations, Reps. Davis and Larson are showboating over proposals that are not on the governor’s call. Their constituents deserve better,” Wittman says.

Davis says she also wants to close the “revolving door” through which many former legislators travel to lucrative positions as lobbyists after leaving office. She intends to file legislation that would impose a "cooling-off period" of one legislative session, during which they could not lobby.

Though Abbott advocated reform as this year’s regular session began, no ethics measures were included on the special session agenda.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Campaign Finance

Related Content

Loophole Lets Lawmakers Raise Cash During The Special Session

By & Jul 24, 2017
wallyg/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Texas law prohibits members of the Legislature from accepting campaign contributions during a regular session. The restriction came about after poultry magnate Lonnie Pilgrim handed out $10,000 checks on the Senate floor in 1989 – just two days before a vote on a workers' compensation bill that Pilgrim had an interest in.

Why This 'Dark Money' Investigation Could Have a Ripple Effect on Texas Politics

By Oct 13, 2016
NIcholas Jon/Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Dark money. Sounds evil, doesn't it?

For the past several years, the Texas Ethics Commission has been mired in an investigation of a group called Empower Texans, a right-leaning organization that pushes a limited government agenda and supports candidates who share its values but does not disclose its donors.

As the clock has ticked on a high-profile complaint against the group, concerns have grown over whether the Ethics Commission has what it takes to do its job of policing campaign money. 

 