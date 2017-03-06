As Rents Push Artists Out, City Seeks Alternative Space in Houses of Worship

By 1 hour ago
  • The pastor of the Congregational Church of Austin says he’s interested in renting space to artists through a new partnership between the city and a nonprofit called Partners for Sacred Places.
    The pastor of the Congregational Church of Austin says he’s interested in renting space to artists through a new partnership between the city and a nonprofit called Partners for Sacred Places.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / NPR

In recent years, Austin’s creative community has been feeling the brunt of the city’s affordability crisis. As rents continue to rise, many artists have moved away, and studios and galleries have closed their doors.

Now, the city is looking to provide creative space for artists in some unexpected places, by partnering with local houses of worship.

On a quiet Friday morning, many of the rooms of the Congregational Church of Austin on West 23rd Street are empty. Pastor Tom VandeStadt makes his way through the sanctuary, which seats about 120 people.

Pastor Tom VandeStadt says the sanctuary of Congregational Church of Austin would be a great space for a theater group.

“It’s kind of a nice, old-style – nice stained glass, old, comfortable, warm feeling – an intimate environment," VandeStadt said, adding that he thinks it would be great space for a theater group.

VandeStadt says the sanctuary is used only on Sundays; the church’s choir room and its Sunday school facilities also remain empty for much of the week. But he sees potential in this building and is interested in getting involved in a new partnership between the City of Austin and a nonprofit called Partners for Sacred Places.

The group is looking to connect artists with houses of worship that are willing to rent out space in their facilities. While churches may not seem like the most obvious artistic space, they offer some unique benefits. Houses of worship don’t pay property taxes, so they could potentially rent artists more affordable space.

“We’re not looking to rent as a way to make money,” VandeStadt said. “I mean, if we get some money, that would be nice. Really the motivation, again, is to support artists in the community, support their creativity.”

Karen DiLossi is the director of the nonprofit’s Arts in Sacred Places program. She says the group recently conducted a study on the need for creative space in Austin and found that some artists were hesitant about working in houses of worship. They wondered whether it would affect their creativity.

“I understand completely where that comes from,” DiLossi says. “We really do try to ask for permission, not for forgiveness, and so the artist can be completely honest with what their work entails, and the congregation can be completely honest with what they’re comfortable [with] or not.”

Meghan Wells, manager of the Austin’s Cultural Arts Division, says the city is still in the planning stage, gauging interest from the faith community and taking inventory of how much space is out there.

“We hope it’s going to be a really symbiotic relationship between those two groups,” she says. “One really needs space, and one is hoping to benefit because of this immense talent we have locally that they can then tap into.”

The project is set to launch in the spring.

Tags: 
Art
affordability
real estate & development

Related Content

An East Austin Artisan Has Crafted a Cooperative Business Out of an Ancient Art

By Nov 18, 2016
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Of the hundreds of artists and artisans opening their doors to the East Austin Studio Tour weekend, there’s one that’s been around for a while – one whose creations you might’ve seen before – Sertodo Copper.

Public Art Program Seeking Artists For Hire

By Jan 7, 2015
Photo by Philip Rogers / philiprogersphotography.com

If you are a visual artist or know of any who want to get paid for their work, the City of Austin is looking for people to add to a pool of artists they call upon to create works of public art. We were curious about this, so we called the city's Art in Public Places program administrator Meghan Wells to ask some questions about it.

KUT: What kind of artists are you looking for exactly?

Meghan Wells: We're looking for qualifications from artists who are interested in being commissioned for public art projects through the program in a streamlined way. In essence, we're looking for a way to create a pool of artists we can pull from to expedite the selection project for various public art projects that are coming along.

KUT: How much money could an artist expect to earn? 

Affordability Plan Before City Council Emphasizes Housing Needs

By Feb 28, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Austin City Council members are hoping to make good on promises to create a more affordable Austin. Or, at the very least, ratify a plan to.

City Hears Feedback from Local Musicians on How to Keep Artists in a Pricier Austin

By Apr 21, 2016
KUTX

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants to strengthen the city’s music scene. Earlier this year he introduced a series of proposals designed to do just that. Now, the city is letting the music industry weigh in on what changes they’d like to see at a series of genre-specific public meetings.

Murals Depicting Black Austin Baseball Players Crafted by Locals

By Jan 23, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

L.M. Rivers stared at the several black tiles he had glued onto the canvas. They colored one-third of what was to be a baseball cap. But Rivers was not so sure what to make of the face depicted beneath the baseball cap.