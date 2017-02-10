Questions of Attendance Continue to Dog Dawnna Dukes at the Capitol

By 28 minutes ago
  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Just a few weeks into the Texas legislative session, there are already some questions about whether embattled state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, is spending enough time in the Texas State Capitol.

During the last legislative session in 2015, medical issues stemming from an accident kept Dukes, a long-time member of the Legislature, from the Capitol. And, while she told reporters earlier this year that doctors said she would be able to return to work, since the start of the session, her recorded attendance has been pretty spotty.

According to Texas House Journals, so far, out of the 14 legislative days, Dukes has been marked present just five times. None of those absences were excused.

UT Austin Law Professor Hugh Brady says, in general, it’s “unusual” for a member to rack up a lot of unexcused absences.  

"[P]eople are playing to constantly try and create rules and things that are different for me because they are targeting me."

Brady, an expert in Texas House and Senate rules, says the process for is pretty straight-forward. He says if you’re a House member and you are going to be absent, you typically ask your desk-mate, or another colleague, to file a motion for your absence.

“And the person is excused for the rest of the day,” Brady says. “That doesn’t mean they can’t come in for whatever reason, but they do have an excuse for that day.”

But Dukes says there’s an explanation for why she has some unexcused absences.

“Absolutely, I’ve been there and the journal is not always correct,” she says.

Dukes explains that typically during that initial registration, other legislators register folks in as a courtesy, even if they aren’t at their seat at the moment. “Apparently there’s a new one or two that don’t know the process,” Dukes says.

This practice is completely within the rules, and Dukes is right that it could make the recorded roll call a tad unreliable in that way.

However, there are other things to consider.

For example, on days that Dukes was marked absent and there was a vote on something, she was also marked absent on those votes.

A couple of times Dukes was also the only person that was marked absent without an excuse.

So, when, or if, people didn’t follow custom, she was the only person it affected.

That being said, there are folks on social media raising questions about her absences, but Dukes says it’s political.

“It’s a very infantile, juvenile game that these so-called people are playing to constantly try and create rules and things that are different for me because they are targeting me,” she says.

Dukes is currently under indictment for misusing public funds. She had promised to resign her seat when she sought re-election last year, but she changed her mind at the last minute. Part of her reasoning at the time was that if she resigned, like she said she would, her district wouldn’t have someone representing them during the session.

Rep. Dawnna Dukes at the Legislature's swearing in on January 10, 2017.
Credit Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

“Well we are concerned that there won’t be someone here to cast a vote because the governor will have to appoint someone,” Dukes told a group of reporters shortly after being sworn-in. “We don’t have that problem anymore.”

That’s why even though the House, constitutionally, can't do much for the first 60 days of the session, her attendance is getting some scrutiny.

There are also a couple of folks from the Democratic, Republican and third parties, hoping to challenge her during her next reelection in two years – or sooner, if she’s forced to resign due to her legal issues.

Brady says there is one last reason folks should ask questions about a House member’s attendance – and it has to do with money.

He explains each House member gets a base salary of $600 a month and then a $190 per diem for each legislative day.

“There is a court case from the 1940s and an attorney general’s opinion from the 1970’s that say the member is entitled to the salary and the per diem regardless of whether they ever show up at the Legislature,” he says.

Brady also says House members have the ability to fine or censure another member for serial absence, but that isn’t customary, or likely to happen.

Tags: 
Dawnna Dukes
2017 Texas Legislature

Related Content

Dawnna Dukes Indicted on Charges of Misuse of Public Funds, Tampering with Public Records

By Jan 18, 2017
Via Texas Tribune

Dawnna Dukes has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury in relation to charges that she misused public resources and tampered with public records.

As Grand Jury Hearing Looms, Rep. Dawnna Dukes' Constituents Worry About Her Ability to Lead

By & Jan 17, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

"Who doesn't know what's going on with Dawnna Dukes?"

On a rainy Sunday two days before a case against Dukes, the longtime state representative of House District 46, is scheduled to get a grand jury hearing, Joseph Frederick, 57, asked the question with a laugh while getting his hair cut in Delton's Pecan Street Barber Shop in Pflugerville.

Dawnna Dukes' Would-Be Opponents Say She Misled Voters

By Jan 12, 2017
Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUT

This week, state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, announced that she plans to stay in office.

It was just last year that she told voters, as she was running for re-election for House District 46, that she would resign at the beginning of this legislative session. At the time, she cited health reasons. The announcement also came while Dukes was under a criminal investigation, an investigation which is still ongoing.

Travis County D.A. to Bring Case Against Rep. Dawnna Dukes

By Jan 10, 2017
Via Texas Tribune

Prosecutors will ask a grand jury to indict state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, who was sworn into her position earlier today, on charges of misusing campaign funds and tampering with government documents. Travis County prosecutors and the Texas Rangers will bring their case to jurors next Tuesday, the District Attorney’s office confirmed.

After Announcing Resignation, Dawnna Dukes Confirms Plans to Serve Another Term

By & Jan 9, 2017
Via Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune: State Rep. Dawnna Dukes confirmed to The Texas Tribune in an email Monday that she is not resigning from her post representing House District 46. The confirmation comes two days after news reports surfaced indicating she had changed her mind.