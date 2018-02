Austin, the final work of acclaimed artist-architect Ellsworth Kelly, is settling into its home on the UT-Austin campus.

Before his death in December 2015, the Blanton announced it would build the 2,715-square-foot chapel, which Kelly had spent decades working on, but never thought would be completed.

The installation formally opens to the public on Feb. 18, but KUT's Gabriel C. Pérez got an advance tour of the space. Take a sneak peek at Austin below.