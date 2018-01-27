PHOTOS: Anti-Abortion Demonstrators Rally At Texas Capitol

  • Anti-abortion demonstrators march toward the state Capitol for the Texas Rally for Life on Saturday.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched to the state Capitol on Saturday for the annual Texas Rally for Life. The event marked the 45th anniversary of what organizers call the Supreme Court's "tragic" Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed into law a number of anti-abortion bills last legislative session, was the keynote speaker. He called Texas a "national leader in defending life."

"As governor I will fight for every child to have a chance at life," he told the crowd on the south steps of the Capitol.  "I thank our legislative leaders who work to pass laws that protect life, and so many Texans who continue to give a voice to the voiceless and fortify the culture of life in this state."

Marco Silva and Federico Lopez, with the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, march toward the Capitol.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Joyce Greer (center) and other anti-abortion demonstrators pray at the state Capitol.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Abortion rights activists stage a counterdemonstration at the Texas Rally for Life.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the crowd at the rally.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
A demonstrator holds a rosary at the rally.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
An anti-abortion demonstrator holds a sign toward protesters at the rally.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
From left, Kharis (who would not give a last name), Brandice (who also wouldn't give a last name), JR Hernandez and Brooklyn Lancaster participate in the rally.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

