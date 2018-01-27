PHOTOS: Anti-Abortion Demonstrators Rally At Texas Capitol

Thousands of anti-abortion activists marched to the state Capitol on Saturday for the annual Texas Rally for Life. The event marked the 45th anniversary of what organizers call the Supreme Court's "tragic" Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed into law a number of anti-abortion bills last legislative session, was the keynote speaker. He called Texas a "national leader in defending life."

"As governor I will fight for every child to have a chance at life," he told the crowd on the south steps of the Capitol. "I thank our legislative leaders who work to pass laws that protect life, and so many Texans who continue to give a voice to the voiceless and fortify the culture of life in this state."