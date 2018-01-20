PHOTOS: On Anniversary Of Trump's Inauguration, Austinites Rally For Second Women's March

By & Jan 20, 2018
  • Protesters march along Congress Avenue on January 20, 2018 to mark the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
    Protesters march along Congress Avenue on January 20, 2018 to mark the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
    Jorge Sanhueza-lyon / KUT

Women's Marches are taking place across the country on the anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration. Last year, tens of thousands of protesters packed streets in many cities — including in Austin, where an estimated 50,000 people crowded along Congress Avenue and on the Capitol grounds. 

This morning, a much smaller group of protesters gathered at Austin City Hall in preparation for a march to the Texas Capitol. 

Texas Handmaids Procession lead a march from City Hall to the Texas Capitol as thousands attended the Women's March and Rally in downtown Austin.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

Austin mayor Steve Adler greets rally goers as thousand attend the Women's March and Rally in downtown Austin.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

Using signs and an LGBT flag, anti-Trump protesters block a counterprotester who was using a megaphone to disrupt the large rally at City Hall. Thousands attend the Women's March and Rally in downtown Austin.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Tags: 
women's march

Related Content

Tens of Thousands Take Part in Women's March on Austin

By & Stephanie Federico Jan 21, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Thousands of people turned out in Austin today to march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Austin's march was one of more than 600 marches around the world organized to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and rally around a variety of issues, including reproductive rights, civil rights, immigration and the environment. 