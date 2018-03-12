Paralyzed Adventurer On Crazy Ideas, Mount Everest And Living On The Edge

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin this January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Gene Rodgers is an outdoor adventure enthusiast and self-described ‘argonaut’ who was paralyzed in an accident forty-five years ago at age seventeen. He was joined in the StoryCorps mobile booth by his longtime friend Dennis Borel, the Executive Director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities. Gene shared some memories of his life and adventures.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

