Ones To Watch: Lo Moon

All this week, KUTX profiles the Ones To Watch: seven must-see artists at SXSW 2018.

A few years ago, Matt Lowell had a stack of songs he had written for a solo project. But then he met Crisanta Baker and Sam Stewart, and the instant connection between the three musicians led to the creation of Lo Moon. Lowell’s songs ended up benefiting from the extra input.

“For me, music’s not meant to be played alone,” he says, “it’s meant to be played in a room full of people and for people. So I just thought [forming the band] was really natural.”

Former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla produced Lo Moon’s self-titled debut, and they’ve already toured with Phoenix and the War On Drugs. And it’s easy to hear why Lo Moon’s world keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Catch Lo Moon at the Public Radio Day Stage at the Austin Convention Center at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 16, presented in part by KUTX.