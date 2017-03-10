New Health Care Bill: Find Out Where Your Member Of Congress Stands

By 18 minutes ago
  • U.S. Congress

The Republican health care bill under consideration by the House would change health coverage for a lot of people. It would no longer require that Americans buy health insurance, for instance, and it would eliminate current subsidies, replacing them with a fixed refundable tax credit.

To help Americans understand where Congress stands on the debate over this legislation, NPR and member stations around the country have compiled a database of congressional members’ positions on the bill.

 

Loading...