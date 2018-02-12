Native Texan On Family Memories, The Importance Of Voting And Grandpa Fred's Lasting Influence

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Margaret Koch and her good friend Rachel Santos-Ramirez work together at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. They sat down together in the StoryCorps mobile booth recently, where Margaret asked Rachel to share some family memories.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood.