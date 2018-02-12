Native Texan On Family Memories, The Importance Of Voting And Grandpa Fred's Lasting Influence

Magaret Koch and Rachel Santos-Ramirez

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Margaret Koch and her good friend Rachel Santos-Ramirez work together at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. They sat down together in the StoryCorps mobile booth recently, where Margaret asked Rachel to share some family memories.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Related Content

Longtime Friends On Work, Feminism And Raising Teenagers

By Feb 7, 2018

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Melinda Cantu and Coni Huntsman Stogner are longtime best friends and also co-vice presidents at the SAFE Alliance, which was created when SafePlace and the Austin Children’s Shelter merged about a year ago. They recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about their work, their children, and what it means for them to be feminists in 2018.

  

Austin Family On Adoption, Love And Special Days

By Feb 5, 2018

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Husband and wife Scott Hamilton and Susan Diamond recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with their seven-year-old son, Teo, and remembered the first time they met him and how he became a part of their family.

Texas' First African-American Female Judge Remembers Her Life And Career

By Jan 31, 2018

The StoryCorps mobile booth is in Austin this month, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that are being recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Judge Harriet Murphy is a longtime advocate for civil rights and a member of the National Bar Association Hall of Fame; in 1973 she became the first African-American woman to be appointed to a judgeship in the State of Texas, and her memoirs, There All The Honor Lies, will be published later this year by the University of Texas Press. She recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with her friend Anita Dabney to share memories of her life and career.