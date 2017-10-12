At Multilingual CodeNEXT Event, Few Visitors Use Translation Services

About two dozen visitors attended the city’s first multilingual open house on CodeNEXT, a rewrite of the city's land development code, at Hart Elementary in North Austin on Wednesday.

The audience had the option to check out headsets that would translate the presentation into Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese or Mandarin. City staff say they tried to get the word out about the event through social media and multilingual news outlets, but in the end, only two people checked out headsets, both of them for Spanish translation.

Jorge Rousselin, the city’s project manager on CodeNEXT, says in terms of introducing new people to CodeNEXT, he thinks the open house was a success.

“I wish more folks could have attended, obviously,” he said. “Certainly that’s something that we will continue to explore. We extend those opportunities for the community to come interact with CodeNEXT.”

CodeNEXT will govern what can be built in Austin and where it can go. The Austin City Council is set to vote on adopting the new code in April, though some council members are pushing for a delay.