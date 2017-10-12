At Multilingual CodeNEXT Event, Few Visitors Use Translation Services

By 3 minutes ago
  • Susana Pimiento is a Spanish translator for the city.
    Susana Pimiento is a Spanish translator for the city.
    Syeda Hasan / KUT

About two dozen visitors attended the city’s first multilingual open house on CodeNEXT, a rewrite of the city's land development code, at Hart Elementary in North Austin on Wednesday.

The audience had the option to check out headsets that would translate the presentation into Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese or Mandarin. City staff say they tried to get the word out about the event through social media and multilingual news outlets, but in the end, only two people checked out headsets, both of them for Spanish translation.

Jorge Rousselin, the city’s project manager on CodeNEXT, says in terms of introducing new people to CodeNEXT, he thinks the open house was a success. 

“I wish more folks could have attended, obviously,” he said. “Certainly that’s something that we will continue to explore. We extend those opportunities for the community to come interact with CodeNEXT.”

CodeNEXT will govern what can be built in Austin and where it can go. The Austin City Council is set to vote on adopting the new code in April, though some council members are pushing for a delay.

Tags: 
codeNEXT

Related Content

What's Next For CodeNEXT? A Revision

By Jun 23, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The Austin City Council has approved some changes to the review process for the city’s new land development code, known as CodeNEXT, allowing for additional scrutiny at City Hall before its planned adoption in April of next year.

Council to Consider Tracking Demolition of Affordable Housing

By Jan 26, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Next week, the city of Austin is set to release the first draft of CodeNEXT, a much-awaited overhaul of the land development code. These rules govern everything from parking to how neighborhoods look. But as the change rolls in, some city leaders worry Austin’s affordable housing may be at risk.

Second Draft Of CodeNEXT Allows More Housing In More Places, City Says

By Sep 14, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Austin released a second draft of CodeNEXT, the city’s rewrite of its land development code, on Friday.

"The CodeNEXT code and the maps are getting better and all of the community needs to stay engaged,"  Mayor Steve Adler said.