Mother Tells Son The Story Of Her Family's Escape from Vietnam

Tu Russo was born in Saigon, Vietnam, in 1964, during the Vietnam War. Her father worked in the justice system there, and when Saigon fell in 1975, like many government employees, he was sent to jail, where he would remain for many years. In 1979, Tu, her sisters, and her mother left Vietnam, hoping to reach America. She shared the story of their voyage with her son, Ethan Russo.

