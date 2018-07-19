More Questions About Recapture

Does all the money collected in recapture stay in education or is it used for other state-funded programs? Yes, all recapture money is put into the education fund.

Which school districts receive recapture dollars? The state doesn’t track where each recapture dollar goes. Because the money is put into the general education fund, it gets mixed in with sales taxes, money from the lottery and other funding streams.

How is it fair that some taxpayers pay more for Texas schools than others? Shouldn't all Texans pay the same percentage? Texas law prohibits a statewide property tax, so it's illegal for the state to determine a blanket tax rate for every city. Each city determines the rate on its own.

