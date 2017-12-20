Michael Hurd On Texas Black High School Football

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michael Hurd, director for the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture at Prairie View A&M University and author of Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas.

Hurd talks Prairie View Interscholastic League, black high school football in Texas, and the outstanding players who made their way into the National Football League and the black college and Pro Football Hall of Fame.