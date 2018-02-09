Member Of Grand Jury That Declined To Indict Cop In Teen's Death Meets With Boy's Cousin

By 7 hours ago

On Feb. 8, 2016, Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman fatally shot 17-year-old David Joseph. Four months later, a Travis County grand jury declined to indict the officer for his death.

Vanessa Bissereth spent a year trying to memorialize her cousin, David Joseph, who was fatally shot by a police officer.
Credit Martin do Nascimento / KUT

In December, KUT aired a story about Joseph’s cousin Vanessa Bissereth who spent more than a year trying to memorialize his life. She worked to have a mural painted in his honor. She met with local politicians and drafted police reform. Nothing changed.

After hearing the story, a grand juror who served on the Freeman case reached out to KUT. We put her in touch with Bissereth, and the two agreed to meet. KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy was present and recorded the conversation.

Listen to their conversation below.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and jurors can face fines or jail time for discussing information that is not public. For this reason, the juror spoke only about parts of the case KUT was able to independently verify, and KUT is not revealing her name.  

Tags: 
David Joseph
Austin Police Department
race relations

Related Content

A Cousin's Mission To Say All The Things David Joseph Couldn't

By Dec 19, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Vanessa Bissereth learned of her cousin’s death in the newspaper.

“Of course it made headlines – ‘Teenager Killed’ – but there was no name,” she said. Her aunt had been calling her for five days to tell her what happened, but Vanessa hadn’t answered.

City of Austin Settles Case Over Firing of Officer Who Killed David Joseph

By Dec 2, 2016
Austin Police Department

The City of Austin has reached a legal settlement with a police officer who was fired for killing unarmed black teenager David Joseph in February.

'A Cop Shot My Son': An Austin Mother Reflects on Shared Loss

By Sep 26, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Protests have erupted in Charlotte and Tulsa following police shootings of black men there.

Here in Austin, the memory of a police shooting of David Joseph, an unarmed black teenager, in February still lingers. And for Ketty Sully, Joseph's mother, each of these police shootings means having to relive her own son's death over and over again.


Austin Police Department Makes Final Push To Get Body Cameras On All Patrol Officers

By Jan 18, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

By March, all Austin patrol officers will be wearing body cameras, according to estimates by the Austin Police Department. Currently, 658 body cameras are in use; another 200 will be added.

“After that, we’ll be looking to [give them to other] units throughout the department,” said Cmdr. Brent Dupre, who heads the department’s technology unit.

After Council Rejection, Austin's Police Union Will Let Its Labor Contract Expire

By Dec 19, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

The Austin Police Association says it won’t renegotiate its contract with the city before it expires at the end of the month. After months of negotiation, the Austin City Council voted last week to reject the contract, which dictates pay, discipline and oversight for police officers.