Medicaid Cuts Would 'Decimate' In-Home Services For Disabled Texans, Advocate Says

By 1 hour ago
  • Bob Kafka, an organizer with ADAPT Texas, says proposed cuts to Medicaid under the Senate's health care bill would severely impact people with disabilities.
    Bob Kafka, an organizer with ADAPT Texas, says proposed cuts to Medicaid under the Senate's health care bill would severely impact people with disabilities.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Senate’s proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act has “declared war on people with disabilities of all ages,” a disability rights advocate said Monday after the Congressional Budget Office released a report scoring the legislation.

The bill cuts almost $800 billion from Medicaid over a 10-year period, the CBO found.

Bob Kafka, an organizer with the disability rights group ADAPT Texas, says people with disabilities will suffer. Because Texas never expanded Medicaid, spending caps on the program will greatly hit this population, in addition to children and pregnant women.

Kafka says Texas already does not spend enough on home health services, which are part of the state’s Medicaid program. Community attendants often make about $8 an hour, so it’s hard to find people to do the work.

Kafka, who uses a wheelchair, says he and others like him need help doing basic things every day.

“A person with a disability, like myself, may use a community attendant to get out of bed, help get dressed, toileting, feeding, bathing, basic hygiene-type things, grocery shopping,” he says.

“We have long waiting lists for some of those services,” Kafka says. If cuts to Medicaid go through, "the home care agencies will get even less money.”

Big cuts would certainly be felt.

“You'll see in-home services really being decimated, and people will be forced into more expensive nursing homes,” he says. "We have fought for over a quarter of a century to get and keep people out of institutions."

And that’s just home services. Anne Dunkelberg, an associate director with the Center for Public Policy Priorities, says the spending caps in the Senate bill would strain services across the board.

She says no other public health program – like Medicare or the health programs federal legislators rely on – have spending caps like those the Senate bill proposes.

“If they could come up with a cap that would really work and was fair, that people on Medicaid would accept and all members of Congress would accept, then I might feel OK about imposing it on our poorest and our sickest and our most vulnerable,” Dunkelberg says.

Kafka also points out that if Obamacare is repealed, a program to help keep people out of nursing homes by providing in-home attendants will go away with it. Under the Senate bill, the Community First Choice program, which Texas and seven other states took advantage of, will expire in 2021.

Tags: 
health care
Better Care Reconciliation Act

Related Content

Cruz Declines To Support Senate GOP Health Care Bill, While Cornyn Defends It

By & Andy Duehren Jun 22, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate on Thursday unveiled their plan to overhaul President Obama's 2010 health care law. Within hours, Texas' two Republican senators took opposite positions on the measure.

Senate Republicans Reveal Long-Awaited Affordable Care Act Repeal Bill

By Jun 22, 2017

Updated at 2:32 p.m. ET

Senate Republicans unveiled their long-awaited health care overhaul proposal on Thursday. The Senate bill, called the "Better Care Reconciliation Act," would repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The broad outlines of it look a lot like the House bill, the American Health Care Act, which was passed in May.

Bill To Help Texas Consumers With Unexpected Medical Bills Signed Into Law

By May 31, 2017
Shutterstock

For patients visiting emergency rooms in Texas, surprise medical bills are common. In 2009, the Texas Legislature developed a mediation system for these hefty bills, but it was limited.

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law aimed at improving the system and expanding consumer protection.

Vulnerable Texans Could Lose Access To Mental Health Care Under GOP Bill

By May 26, 2017
Matt Lankes Photography

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined mayors across the country in drawing attention to mental health as part of the National Mayors' Mental Health Day of Action on Wednesday. He called on Congress to protect mental health services in the American Health Care Act, which, if passed in its current state, would leave many people without access to mental health care in Travis County.

Obamacare Rule Bridges Language Barriers For Patients In Texas, But Its Future Is Uncertain

By May 23, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Despite uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, there are still new parts of the law going into effect.

In fact, at the start of this year, a provision prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, national origin, sex, age or disability in certain health programs or activities formally kicked in. In Texas, that has translated into a new standard for language-access programs across the state.