McConaughey: It's Time for Us to 'Embrace' the Fact That Trump Is President

Academy Award-winner and sometime-Austinite Matthew McConaughey has waded into political commentary, of sorts. While appearing on the BBC’s "Andrew Marr Show" to promote his new movie “Gold,” the actor was asked if left-leaning Hollywood stars should give Donald Trump a break.

“They don’t have a choice now," McConaughey said. "He’s our president and ... as divisive of an inauguration in time that we’ve ever had, at the same time, it’s time for us to embrace, shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

The star of "True Detective" and "Dazed and Confused" could be endorsing the president or perhaps, in a more nuanced approach, embracing his “just keep livin' ” philosophy.

“No matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be, because he’s our president for the next four years – at least – president of the United States,” McConaughey told Marr.

The comments – however you interpret them – have drawn a lot of responses on social media. The interview has given the movie a publicity boost that it might need. The film grossed only $3.5 million last weekend – its first in wide release.