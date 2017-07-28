McCain Votes No, Dealing Potential Death Blow To Republican Health Care Efforts

In a moment of unexpected high drama, Republicans were stymied once again in their effort to repeal Obamacare — and they have John McCain to thank for it.

The senator who earned the nickname "Maverick" over his long tenure showed why in the early morning hours Friday.

McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer and returned to Washington to advance the health care bill, turned around and bucked his party's leadership — and President Trump — by joining two moderate Republicans and every Democrat in voting against the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate voted 51-49 against the legislation aimed at dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

"This is clearly a disappointing moment," Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said immediately after the bill failed. He added, "I regret that our efforts simply were not enough this time."

McConnell seemed surprised and undercut by the vote. He reserved the right to bring the bill back up, but did not indicate immediate plans to do so.

Senate Republicans may have been dealt a death blow in their effort to repeal Obamacare. For now, at least, their attempts are over with McConnell saying it's time to move on. He said the next votes for the Senate would be Monday and unrelated to health care.

Something seemed afoot before the vote. McCain was seen huddling with Democrats, and Republicans appeared to be trying to persuade Alaska's Lisa Murkowski. She, along with Maine's Susan Collins, voted no as expected.

The bill Republicans put forward Thursday and early Friday morning would have eliminated the individual and employer mandate and key taxes, defunded Planned Parenthood for a year, and eliminated key protections of health benefits that were required under Obamacare.

McConnell thought he had secured the votes by assuring wary Republicans that the so-called "skinny repeal" bill will never become law. House Speaker Paul Ryan likewise offered public and private assurances to GOP holdouts that the House will not vote on this Senate bill.

Vice President Mike Pence had traveled to the U.S. Capitol late Thursday in order to cast the tie-breaking vote.

